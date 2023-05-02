Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTOGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 605.75 ($7.57).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTO shares. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.87) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.12) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.50) to GBX 676 ($8.45) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.56) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($8.06) to GBX 670 ($8.37) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 1,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 619 ($7.73), for a total transaction of £6,344,750 ($7,926,974.01). Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

RTO opened at GBX 631.51 ($7.89) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 564.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 536.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,270.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 441.20 ($5.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 639.60 ($7.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

