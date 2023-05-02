Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 605.75 ($7.57).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTO shares. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.87) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.12) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.50) to GBX 676 ($8.45) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.56) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($8.06) to GBX 670 ($8.37) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 1,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 619 ($7.73), for a total transaction of £6,344,750 ($7,926,974.01). Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

RTO opened at GBX 631.51 ($7.89) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 564.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 536.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,270.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 441.20 ($5.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 639.60 ($7.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

