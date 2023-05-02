Analysts Set Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Price Target at $2.52

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.52.

BLND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.40. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 89.88% and a negative net margin of 326.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 169,242 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $159,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

