Analysts Set Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) PT at C$103.14

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$103.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$65.00 price target on the stock.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock opened at C$94.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$91.08 and a 12 month high of C$138.13. The firm has a market cap of C$47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$103.61.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.56 by C($0.82). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 12.3184797 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.76%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

