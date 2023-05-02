Brokerages Set National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Price Target at $52.57

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

NATI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna cut shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.20.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. National Instruments had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $448.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after buying an additional 2,231,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,111,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 3,612.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 770,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,475,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,446,000 after purchasing an additional 474,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,107,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,547,000 after purchasing an additional 460,212 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

