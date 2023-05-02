Brokerages Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT at $30.67

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Flywire alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 8,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $236,395.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 923,834 shares in the company, valued at $24,306,072.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $325,728.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David R. King sold 8,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $236,395.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 923,834 shares in the company, valued at $24,306,072.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,313 shares of company stock worth $6,873,671 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Flywire Trading Down 2.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 170.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.76 and a beta of 1.16. Flywire has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $31.70.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.