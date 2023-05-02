Brokerages Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target at $30.67

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

FLYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $360,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774,155.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $1,415,049.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,206 shares in the company, valued at $30,117,644.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $360,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,155.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,313 shares of company stock worth $6,873,671 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Flywire by 4.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLYW stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

