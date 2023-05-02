Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,968.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($40.98) to GBX 3,400 ($42.48) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($34.36) to GBX 2,825 ($35.29) in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Severn Trent to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Shares of STRNY stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. Severn Trent has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $40.61.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

