Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives $2,968.33 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

Shares of Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNYGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,968.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($34.36) to GBX 2,825 ($35.29) in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($40.98) to GBX 3,400 ($42.48) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $36.47 on Thursday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $40.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66.

About Severn Trent

(Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.