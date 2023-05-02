Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives $2,968.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,968.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($34.36) to GBX 2,825 ($35.29) in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($40.98) to GBX 3,400 ($42.48) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $36.47 on Thursday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $40.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

