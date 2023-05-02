Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSN. William Blair upgraded shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Parsons has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $50.15.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

