BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Short Interest Up 15.5% in April

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGC Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

BGC Partners Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $436.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in BGC Partners by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in BGC Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,467,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 47,106 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in BGC Partners by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in BGC Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,473,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 841,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

