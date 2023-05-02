MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MYTE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $413.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 1.07.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.80 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,332 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,743,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,128,000 after acquiring an additional 420,649 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

