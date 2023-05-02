MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

MYTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Societe Generale lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 734,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 98,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,649,000 after acquiring an additional 145,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $413.37 million, a PE ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.80 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

