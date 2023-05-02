Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOSS shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 70,990 shares in the company, valued at $68,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 70,990 shares in the company, valued at $68,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain purchased 168,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $173,743.49. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,786,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,588.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 732,683 shares of company stock valued at $802,713. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.