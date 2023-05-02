Harsco (HSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Harsco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco Stock Performance

Harsco stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $543.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harsco

HSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Harsco by 50.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Harsco by 507.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Harsco by 940.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.