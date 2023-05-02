Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $29.29 Average PT from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MFC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MFC opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Further Reading

