Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Receives $15.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Institutional Trading of Radius Global Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,580,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,693,000 after buying an additional 982,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,200,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 209,046 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 37.7% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,046,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,957 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 7.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,813,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 190,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 2.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,923,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after purchasing an additional 52,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Price Performance

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 45.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $36.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.