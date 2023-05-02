Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Receives $15.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RADI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 494,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 9.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 337,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 6.0% in the third quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

RADI opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 45.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.