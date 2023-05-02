Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

