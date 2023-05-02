New Jersey Resources (NJR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. New Jersey Resources has set its FY23 guidance at $2.62-2.72 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

NYSE:NJR opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 53.98%.

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

