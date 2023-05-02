American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $39.95.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,567,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after buying an additional 460,172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 969.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 17,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

