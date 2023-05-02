American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $39.95.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,567,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after buying an additional 460,172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 969.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 17,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.