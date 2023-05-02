Thryv (THRY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Thryv has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.03. Thryv had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $279.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.77 million. On average, analysts expect Thryv to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Thryv Stock Performance

Shares of THRY opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $798.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.95. Thryv has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after purchasing an additional 438,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 900,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 333,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 172,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 1,669.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 143,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THRY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thryv from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Featured Stories

