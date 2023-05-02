Analysts Set IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target at $30.44

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.22. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,114.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,789 shares in the company, valued at $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

