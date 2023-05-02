Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.86 per share for the quarter.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.87 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 187.61% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.

Shares of TSE:BHC opened at C$10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of C$5.10 and a 1 year high of C$24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,076.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.17.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

