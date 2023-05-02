Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$92.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$92.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNQ. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total transaction of C$400,010.00. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE CNQ opened at C$81.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$58.75 and a 1 year high of C$87.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$77.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$77.85.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C($0.25). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 25.86%. The business had revenue of C$9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.46 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.476386 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

