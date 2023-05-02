ModivCare (MODV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. ModivCare has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.03 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 27.06%. On average, analysts expect ModivCare to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $970.06 million, a PE ratio of -30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $62.72 and a 1-year high of $121.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,108,856.33. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,399,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,781,688.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in ModivCare by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ModivCare by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,822,000 after acquiring an additional 294,108 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in ModivCare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ModivCare by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

