Sweetgreen (SG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Sweetgreen to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Sweetgreen has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 39.54% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sweetgreen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69. Sweetgreen has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $900.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SG. Cowen lowered shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 195,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $1,458,300.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,645,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $50,231.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 562,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,240.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 195,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $1,458,300.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,645,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,064 shares of company stock worth $1,707,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

See Also

