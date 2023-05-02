El Pollo Loco (LOCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect El Pollo Loco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $367.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CEO Laurance Roberts sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $545,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,438.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 74,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,723,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,031,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1,139.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 566,331 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97,098 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with a variety of offerings including Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

