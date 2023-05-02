InterDigital (IDCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect InterDigital to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.93 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect InterDigital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

InterDigital Stock Performance

IDCC opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $82,807.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,142.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other InterDigital news, insider Eric Cohen sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $553,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $82,807.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,142.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,134. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Articles

