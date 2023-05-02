Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

GOSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 168,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $173,743.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,786,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,588.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 168,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $173,743.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,786,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,588.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 70,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,860.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 732,683 shares of company stock worth $802,713. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,007,000 after buying an additional 1,493,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,988,000 after acquiring an additional 342,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,625,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,396 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at about $49,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,875,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after purchasing an additional 567,264 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOSS opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

