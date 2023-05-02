Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.1 %

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 12,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $569,196.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,762.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 12,604 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $569,196.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,762.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,305 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,625. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

