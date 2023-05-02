Digi International (DGII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.95 million. Digi International had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, analysts expect Digi International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DGII opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Digi International news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,958 shares in the company, valued at $21,049,750.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Digi International by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Digi International by 41.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 8.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

