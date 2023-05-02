Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Green Brick Partners Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.60. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 847,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,537,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth $3,177,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Green Brick Partners Company Profile
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
