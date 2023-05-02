Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.60. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 847,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,537,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth $3,177,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

GRBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

