Carriage Services (CSV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Carriage Services has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.25-$2.40 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.69 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.18%. On average, analysts expect Carriage Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carriage Services Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Carriage Services by 34.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 18.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 55.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

