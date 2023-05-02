Ceridian HCM (CDAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Ceridian HCM to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Ceridian HCM has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $336.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.12 million. On average, analysts expect Ceridian HCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDAY stock opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.79 and a beta of 1.45. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.50.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $408,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,640.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $302,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,158 shares of company stock worth $3,203,879 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 149.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 416.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

