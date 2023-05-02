Glaukos (GKOS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Glaukos has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.71 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. On average, analysts expect Glaukos to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $60.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,135,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,346,000 after buying an additional 700,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,248,000 after buying an additional 31,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 809,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,346,000 after buying an additional 297,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

