Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $84.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 259.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,560 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

