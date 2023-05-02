Piper Sandler Trims PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Target Price to $82.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $73.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.94.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.29%.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,255,162.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $790,255.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $116,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,255,162.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,255.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,255 shares of company stock worth $8,104,509 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,992,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,877,000 after purchasing an additional 256,717 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,274 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,509,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,193,000 after purchasing an additional 281,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,016,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,237,000 after purchasing an additional 152,763 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 539,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.