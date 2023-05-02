The Carlyle Group (CG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.4 %

CG stock opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $703,083.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,035,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $703,083.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 416,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,035,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $700,376.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,247,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,508.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CG. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also

