Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter.

NYSE BIO.B opened at $464.10 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $464.10 and a 12-month high of $464.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.34.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

