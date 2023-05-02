Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 82.63 and a current ratio of 82.63.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -171.08%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin BSP Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.
About Franklin BSP Realty Trust
Capstead Mortgage Corporation (Capstead) operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Capstead earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.