Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Franklin BSP Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 82.63 and a current ratio of 82.63.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -171.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 178,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 59,238 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin BSP Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

