Laureate Education (LAUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Laureate Education has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.29 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, analysts expect Laureate Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Laureate Education Stock Performance
NASDAQ LAUR opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.77. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Institutional Trading of Laureate Education
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.