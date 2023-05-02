Laureate Education (LAUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Laureate Education has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.29 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, analysts expect Laureate Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.77. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

