IDACORP (IDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. IDACORP has set its FY23 guidance at $4.95-5.15 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IDACORP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $111.67 on Tuesday. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $115.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,762,000 after buying an additional 111,296 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,951,000 after purchasing an additional 91,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IDACORP by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5,338.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,029,000 after acquiring an additional 591,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Mizuho downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.