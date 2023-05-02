Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $50.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NET. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a sell rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered Cloudflare from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.04.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.91. Cloudflare has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $1,252,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,434.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $3,695,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $1,252,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,434.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,007 shares of company stock worth $24,475,748. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,081 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,541,000 after acquiring an additional 312,315 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cloudflare by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after acquiring an additional 755,225 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.