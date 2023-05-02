Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ekso Bionics in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ekso Bionics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ekso Bionics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

EKSO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 124,384 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

