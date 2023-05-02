Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landstar System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $8.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on LSTR. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.82.

Shares of LSTR opened at $178.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Landstar System news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

