Brokers Issue Forecasts for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $9.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.22. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $37.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2024 earnings at $11.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $11.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $10.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $41.96 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ORLY. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $916.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $929.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $929.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $853.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $831.88.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

