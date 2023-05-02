Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$68.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.81.

NYSE TECK opened at $45.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after buying an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,008,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,986,000 after buying an additional 253,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $291,283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Teck Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,418,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 343,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Teck Resources by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,880,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,168 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

