Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has $395.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TYL. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $435.38.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $381.82 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $425.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.54.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5,230.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,032,000 after buying an additional 200,967 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,497,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 750,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,957,000 after buying an additional 159,618 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.