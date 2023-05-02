Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for KLA Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KLA in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.51. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $468.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $24.78 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.26.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $384.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.93. KLA has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in KLA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in KLA by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

