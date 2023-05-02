Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of DexCom in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $118.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.96. DexCom has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $126.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 169.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $633,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $633,906.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $274,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,429.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,442 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,339. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

See Also

